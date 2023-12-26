The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

