Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.