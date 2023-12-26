Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 66,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.