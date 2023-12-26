Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $242.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

