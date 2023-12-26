Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.86 and a 200 day moving average of $341.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

