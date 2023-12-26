Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

