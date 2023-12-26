TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

