U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
