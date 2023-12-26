Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on U. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

