USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Up 0.4%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.49. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.
USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000.
About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.