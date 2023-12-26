USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Up 0.4%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.49. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

