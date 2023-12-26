Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $97.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of VAL opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.19. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

