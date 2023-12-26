Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,058 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

VNDA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

