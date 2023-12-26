VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

