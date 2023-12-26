Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VGR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vector Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

