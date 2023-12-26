Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 535,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 315,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

