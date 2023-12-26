Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 2.7%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 131,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 62,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.91% and a negative net margin of 370.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

