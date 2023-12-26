VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 3%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in VivoPower International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

