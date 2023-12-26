VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 486,050 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

