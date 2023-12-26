Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

