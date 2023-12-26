Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

WBS opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

