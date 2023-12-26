Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 86 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

