Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,793,833.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $306,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

