Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 176,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

