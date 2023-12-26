Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,736 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 198.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

