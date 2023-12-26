Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

