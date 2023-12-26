Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

