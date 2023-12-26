Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $384,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 83.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.