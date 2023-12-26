Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $408,000 Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,092 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of LSB Industries worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.30. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

