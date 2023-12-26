Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

