Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

