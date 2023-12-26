Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

