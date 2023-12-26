Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,227 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $743.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.16%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
