Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,634 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $836.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

