Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,224 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $809.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
