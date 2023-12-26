Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 32,682 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Univest Financial worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $650.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

