Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $424.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.69 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.