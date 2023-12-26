Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 52,673 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,673 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Marcus worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 11.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.94 million, a P/E ratio of 245.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.