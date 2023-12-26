Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 62,370 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,370 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $6,505,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VGR

Vector Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.