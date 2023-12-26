Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 76,556 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,556 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,128 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Up 1.7 %

Stagwell stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $617.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.