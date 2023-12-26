Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,720 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,110 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

