Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

