Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

