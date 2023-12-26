Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
