WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WNS

WNS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after acquiring an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.