Worth Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

