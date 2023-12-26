Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Up 0.4%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

