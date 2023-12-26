Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $113.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

