Zacks Research Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.21. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $266.26.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.