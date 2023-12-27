1,787 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

