2,956 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

