3,851 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.